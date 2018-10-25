



The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari won’t tamper with the activities of the organised labour in the country.





Ngige said rather than tamper with the activities of the organized labour, Buhari would engage them in a meaningful dialogue, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports





He spoke in Abuja when a delegation of the organisation of African Trade Union Unity, OATUU, paid him a courtesy visit and was contained in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Director of Press in the Ministry.





Ngige said government, “Does not believe in curbing the activities of the organised labour union.’’





The Minister stated that Section 40 of the constitution allows for freedom of association.





“It is the same law that gave birth to the formation of political parties that also empowered the formation of labour unions, hence President Muhammadu Buhari will never tamper with the activities of the unions.





“The Federal Government is committed to working in synergy with the two active labour centers in Nigeria, who are also dynamic members of OATUU with many affiliate unions,’’ he said.





He urged OATUU to work out modalities on how to facilitate the review of its relationship with the Federal Government.





“The Federal Government recently decided to review the list of international organisations and associations which the country will belong to.





“This is because of the fact that the payments of subvention and statutory contributions to such organisations have started taking toll on the federal treasury.’’