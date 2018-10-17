 New minimum wage: Labour to take final decision Thursday | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » New minimum wage: Labour to take final decision Thursday

5:35 PM 0
A+ A-


The Organised Labour has said it will meet on Thursday, to take a final decision on the new national minimum wage for workers.

This follows the delay by the Federal Government to announce its figure.

Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), made this known in an interview with NAN on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recall that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had said there was no agreement yet by the Tripartite Committee on the new national minimum wage figure in the country.


Wabba said that the struggle for a new minimum wage for workers was on course, saying that labour was proposing N30,000 as requested by the organised private sector.

“So, we as organised labour will be meeting tomorrow (Thursday) in Lagos after which we will brief newsmen on the outcome of our decision,” he added.

YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top