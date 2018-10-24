Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage says her relationship status was not a community project in response to rumours of a romance between her and musician Wizkid.Wizkid and Tiwa Savage set tongues wagging with the release of the new steamy and romantic video “Fever” on Wednesday.Tiwa on her Instagram page @tiwasavage said “Your relationship does not need to make sense to anyone except you and your partner. It’s a relationship, not a community project.”Some Nigerians, especially on Twitter, took the video as a confirmation of the long-standing relationship rumours between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.The reactions also threw jabs at the enstranged relationship between Tiwa Savage and her ex-husband Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz, especially as he had debunked the rumours in September.NAN reports that while Teebillz and Tiwa Savage split in 2016, dating rumours between her and Wizkid intensified with several heartfelt posts about both of them flying around various social media platforms.Although Wizkid has never openly dispersed the talks, Tiwa Savage has denied it on several occasions.However, the ‘Fever’ video has heightened the claims.