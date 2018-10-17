Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says 40 percent of his cabinet will be made up of women and youths.
The former vice-president said his policy document for Nigeria, if he wins the 2019 election, is ready.
He added that Nigeria became the world headquarter for poverty under incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Nigeria under Buhari is now the world HQ for extreme poverty. If we are to change that, we must empower women & youths,” Atiku said.
“Therefore, I give an undertaking that if by the grace of God, I am elected by you the good people of Nigeria, at least 40% of my cabinet would be women & youths.”
The former customs officer, who has attempted to run for president five times, said his policy document will be unveiled soon.
“During my time in government, we designed our policies to help young people grow – stronger banks, telecoms etc. Many returned to Nigeria to start successful businesses.
“Today, those young people are leaving again, to Canada etc. We are losing our best doctors & professionals.
“Our policy document which is ready and will be unveiled soon, is dedicated primarily to creating an enabling environment for Nigerian youth and women to return to the path of wealth creation and gainful employment.”
Atiku won the PDP presidential primaries on October 6, becoming the major opposition to Buhari’s second term plans.
