A housewife, Hauwa Adamu, has implored a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage to Isyaku Na’Allah, over alleged inability to satisfy her sexually. Hauwa alleged that her husband had never satisfied her sexually.“He only lasts for two minutes on top of me.’’She said she married him under the Islamic rights and the union did not produce any child.Hauwa also alleged that Na’Allah always accused her of aborting pregnancies whenever she conceived, an accusation she denied.She said their childlessness was as a result of Na’Allah’s lack of “sexual performance.’’Hauwa told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage and begged the court to dissolve it.She said she would return the Sadaq (dowry) the respondent paid on her. The respondent denied the allegations.The judge, Mr. Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case till October 29 to allow the parties settle out of court.