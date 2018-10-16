



Outgoing Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has alleged “planned invasion” of his house.





Fayose raised the alarm via his Twitter handle early Tuesday morning.





He said he had informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of his readiness to submit himself for questioning and that there was no need for drama.





“It is known to the public that I offered to make myself available at the EFCC office today”, he tweeted.





“However, as I write, there are strange movements around my residence and I’m aware of planned invasion any moment from now.





“Despite this, I’Il be at the commission’s office tomorrow as promised”.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday had alleged that the presidency had directed the agency to incarcerate Fayose indefinitely.





In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP claimed that the information at the party’s disposal indicated that the EFCC had been placed on alert to arrest the governor.





PDP said the governor was a target owing to his persistent criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government.