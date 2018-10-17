



Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says his blood pressure is normal despite alleged blackmail by his “antagonists”.





He said this on Tuesday at the Shiekh Jidda General Hospital in Kano.





Amid an investigation of alleged bribery, the medical personnel at the hospital were said to have certified Ganduje’s blood pressure as within normal range.





On Monday, the Kano state house of assembly set up a panel to investigate the bribery allegation against the governor, following videos published by Daily Nigerian, an online newspaper.





In the videos, Ganduje appeared to be collecting bundles of dollars as alleged kickbacks from contractors.





After the health check, the governor took a swipe at “political antagonists aiming to smear his image” saying their “blackmail is ineffective”.





He added: “This shows that the blackmail is not effective, it has failed, it is a deception and it is fictions.”





Ganduje was at the hospital to commission the Bello Umar Dikko Accident and Emergency ward constructed by the state government.





He said the accident and emergency ward was constructed and fully equipped to further standardise operations of the hospital which is the first public health facility in the state.





The governor urged the management of the hospital to ensure efficient management of the new 20-bed ward so that the teeming population within its catchment area can take maximum advantage of its services.