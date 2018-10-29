



The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Federal Government to tighten its seat belt as yuletide approaches.





The organization alerted the government to the annual phenomenon of artificial fuel scarcity which usually reared its ugly head at the approach of the end of the year.





Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC director, in a statement on Monday said: “November is just three days away today and these agents of darkness must be somewhere now plotting to disrupt the smooth flow of supply and distribution. Their main objective is to discredit the government of the day particularly now that the 2019 election is just a stone’s throw away.





“This was the same way their powerful but corrupt godfathers in politics used the National Assembly (NASS) to ambush Buhari’s government for fear of being probed by an anti-corruption regime. They sponsored fifth columnists to take over the leadership of the NASS from the very beginning of this administration.





“It is only in Nigeria that opposition will go as far as infiltrating government’s ranks to cause havoc and make the citizens suffer. What opposition knows how to do best is to constitute clogs in the wheel of progress.





“The current opposition in particular has thrown fairplay, honour and patriotism to the winds from the very beginning of the Buhari administration. The body language has been loud and clear.





“It is therefore necessary for FG to watch out from now on. Another attempt may be made to cause artificial fuel scarcity. Those behind the move do not care about the common man.





“They do not care about hundreds of citizens who will be stranded on the roads as a result of fuel scarcity or the average Nigerian car owner who will be compelled to spend hours at fuel stations”.





MURIC also called on FG to do everything within its power to avert the looming total strike bythe Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).





“Unlike the fifth columnists who are behind artificial fuel scarcity, NLC’s demand for higher pay for Nigerian workers is genuine. A strike around this time is most likely to affect both the supply and distribution of petroleum products.





“This is why FG must do everything to avert a total strike. But we appeal to labour leaders to also consider the timing. A strike that runs into the yuletide period will touch the citizens’ soft spots.