The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the former minister of Works, Chief Tony Anenih, who died on Sunday, as a leader who was resolutely committed to the unity and cohesion of the country.





Anenih died on Sunday evening at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.





Tinubu said in a statement by his Media Office: “Chief Anenih was a foremost politician and elder-stateman. He was resolutely committed to the unity and cohesion of this country. He worked for the upliftment of his Uromi hometown and Edo State, as he worked for the growth and development of Nigeria.





“A politician of immense repute. He gave so much to party politics and democracy in the country.





“As one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he played a key role in the country’s resurgent democracy. It was no surprise that he later emerged the Chairman, Board of Trustees of PDP.





“Our path crossed in the Social Democratic Party where he was our national chairman. I recall that he was an energetic politician who played politics with all that he was imbued with.









“I commiserate with his family. I pray that they find the strength and courage to live without their patriarch. I also commiserate with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the government and people of Edo State.”