Former England defender, Rio Ferdinand has noted that Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho wants to be sacked at the club.Ferdinand also gave reason the Portuguese was happy with United’s 0-0 draw at home to Valencia on Tuesday.The former Manchester United defender watched as the Red Devils played their fourth match in a row without a win.Asked if he thinks that Mourinho wants to be sacked by the club, Ferdinand told BT Sports, “That’s what it seems like to me.“Some of his actions, some of the things that he says.“You lose the game (at West Ham) 3-1 and it’s evident to everybody in that stadium or anyone around the world that watched that game that the attitude of the players and the intensity that they played, was wrong. It was off.”Ferdinand explained that Mourinho will have been pleased with the result against Valencia.“After the current form United are in it’s difficult to expect them to get a result out of that,” he said.“It’s a draw at home, they’d of liked a win obviously but Mourinho will be happy with that.”