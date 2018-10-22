The organised labour has submitted proceedings of the National Minimum Wage Negotiation Tripartite Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari.The document to the President contained proceedings of all the meetings the Committee had and the resolution to have N30,000 as new minimum wage.Vanguard reliably gathered that the document was submitted on Monday at the State House, Abuja.It was also gathered that the Presidency had demanded for the proceedings of the negotiation team when labour embarked on strike immediately the Federal Government suspended sine die the negotiation meeting.It was further gathered that the document also contains the resolution in which N30,000 was agreed as the proposed new minimum wage.A presidency source stated that the organised labour told the federal government to stop being the mouthpiece of state governors in the negotiation.