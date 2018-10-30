The Joint Kwara Labour Congress, on Tuesday in Ilorin, staged a peaceful protest on the delay by the Federal Government to implement the N30,000 minimum wage demanded by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).The workers in their hundreds joined the protest and marched through major streets in the metropolis, thereby causing a gridlock on major highways.The workers at the Kwara Government House, carried different placards including ”Day of National Mourning; On N30, 000 minimum wage we stand; Let’s all demand for a living wage; Minimum wage, solution to corruption.The NLC chairman, Kwara chapter, Mr Yekini Agunbiade in his address to workers and government representatives, said it was evil to work more and earn less, adding that Nigeria workers deserve better treatment.“N30,000 minimum wage is not even enough to cater for the family, we only want to manage it. They have to stop maltreating us.“We say No to amputated minimum wage, N30,000 is our right. Stop denying us our right and pay us what we deserve,” he said.The Kwara Head of Service (HOS), Mrs Modupe Oluwole, assured the protesters of better service condition for civil servants in the state.She said Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of the state would fight for the workers and speak in support of minimum wage.