Members of the Economic Management Team will on Monday meet state governors on the issue of new National Minimum Wage.The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The meeting will hold ahead of the November 6 commencement date of a nationwide industrial action called by labour unions on the matter.Ngige insisted that no final decision has been taken on the matter.The minister also threatened that the government will not hesitate to implement the ‘No work, no pay’ rule which he claimed started during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.