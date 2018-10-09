

No one saw all my late night shoots! Shooting almost 24hrs, No one saw my being on set back to back!!!!…..No one saw all those times I carry Goods on my head in London, LA, New York, Turkey, Vietnam and all……..

No one sees my endorsements and influencing deals……

Almost 15 years as an Actor, I buy a house, they see it as a big deal! They try to tag every wealthy man they know to my Success because they just can’t comprehend how and why a woman should be successful ……

Y’all wait till I open my Complex, then maybe y’all will kuku take poison on top my matter 😂😂😂

I am just getting started 💪👊

#strongwoman

#womanofsteel

#childofgrace

#biggirlmightygod

#godjuststartedwithme

Abeg that miracle that will leave people in awe, confusion to the extent that they will start insinuating and speculating all sorts…. just cos they can’t fathom what the lord has done for you, may the lord grant it unto you IJN!



Dear Bloggers, the mumu upcoming script writer! and association of instablog bad belle, jobless commentators….this house you see in this picture was bought with my hard work and God’s grace( not that I owe y’all an explanation)……..since you have taken it upon yourselves to be in my business, pls employ a very good private investigator, a pastor, an Alfa or a Babalawo to help you in further investigations….so you won’t be peddling stupid rumours that has no iota of truth in it!….let me quickly warn you that more is coming oh!!!

Because something HUGE is cooking 😄😁😁😁

I am just getting started 😁😁💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

Just one house una wan DIE !!!!!!

Wait till you see what is next!…..

RADARADA…….

Rumour making the rounds on social media reveals Mum of 2 and Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is in a relationship with a sitting governor who bought her a house.This comes after Mercy few months back posted a picture of her new home, attributing the huge success to God and hardwork.The movie star reacted to this and wrote a long message on her page: