Senators Dino Melaye and Ben Murray-Bruce yesterday shunned the police invitation in connection with last week’s public protest in Abuja.The senators were expected at the office of the FCT Commissioner of Police for questioning by 10am but they did not show up.The Police had alleged that the duo were captured on camera for their active involvement in the disturbance of public peace and public safety and unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for many hours thereby preventing road users’ access.The Police also allged that they were pushing and hitting policemen in a bid to forcibly gain access to the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and government property.FCT police Spokesman DSP Anjuguri Manzah said yesterday: “We have not seen them yet but we are keeping our fingers crossed.”“We will respond appropriately. It is an ongoing investigation. Please let us not dabble into it”.