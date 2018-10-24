Maimuna Aliyu, the mother of Maryam Sanda has been arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).





She was taken away into a white Toyota Hiace while leaving the FCT High Court in Maitama where she is standing trial along with her daughter and son, Aliyu Sanda, Daily Trust reports.





Three other persons, Mr Maimuna Aliyu, Sanda’s mother; Aliyu, her brother, and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, are also accused of conspiracy to murder.





The deceased, Bilyaminu, was the son of a former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Haliru Bello-Muhammed.





As at the time of filing this report, there were no details on why she was arrested and taken to the office of one Mrs. Akiyade on the 2nd floor of the ICPC building.





Maimuna, a former Director with Aso Savings and Loans, was sometime last year charged by the ICPC before another FCT High Court in Jabi over fraud-related charges.