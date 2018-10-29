



Kabir Marafa, senator representing Zamfara central, says Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara, should be expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC).





In a statement on Sunday, Marafa also asked Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of APC, to expel all those the governor declared as winners of the “controversial primaries” he conducted.





The senator said sending the governor out of the party had become necessary and cited 10 reasons to buttress his demand.





“The governor should be expelled for gross indiscipline and violation of our party constitution,” Marafa said.





“The measure becomes necessary to maintain party discipline and deter others that may be tempted to take similar actions in future to achieve their selfish objectives.





“Ten reasons why the governor should be expelled are as follows; frustrating the efforts of NWC to conduct direct primaries for Zamfara state.





“Directing state officials to conclude an election that was cancelled by a panel that has legal authority to do so. Aiding and abating of violence that lead to the death of six people, and injuring of many others including women and children on the 3rd of October 2018.





“Insulting publicly the national chairman, comrade Adams Oshiomhole and issuing threats to cause bloodshed if the NWC refuses to do his bidding. Announcing the result of an illegal election conducted by his faction in violation of a subsisting court order.





“Blocking APC chances of fielding candidates by conducting and announcing an illegal election on 7th October 2018. Causing disunity and disaffection among APC family in Zamfara state by conducting illegal primary elections





“Hiring of commercial NGOs to issue useless statements/ultimatum on matters before the law court. Neglecting totally, his primary responsibility of providing leadership in the face of wanton killings, raping and kidnappings of innocent people that he is being paid to protect, thereby portraying APC in bad light both locally and internationally.





“Spending of Zamfara taxpayers money ignorantly for the sponsorship of protest to remove the law abiding national chairman of our great party, APC comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”





Efforts to reach Ibrahim Dosara, media aide to the governor, were not successful.