Jose Mourinho has been warned by Manchester United’s owners, to stop publicly criticising the club.The UK Sun reports the club’s hierarchy fears that United’s worldwide reputation is being damaged.Mourinho took a swipe at the club’s transfer policy, following United’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus, by suggesting he hasn’t been backed in the transfer market.The 55-year-old has also called out the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Paul Pogba and Antonio Valencia so far this season, while constantly questioning the attitude of his squad as a whole.The Glazer family feel Mourinho is too confrontational and it is negatively affecting the club’s image around the world, which has taken a battering since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.