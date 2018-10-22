The police in Ogun State have arrested Taiwo Olatokunbo, 23, for allegedly killing another man over N200 beer.It was gathered that the incident occurred at a beer parlour at 4, Ijagun Road, Ijebu Ode on Saturday afternoon.Olatokunbo was said to have stabbed Christian Williams, 32, to death after the latter intervened in a scuffle between the former and the beer parlour owner, Temitope Adedayo.The police said Olatokunbo had refused to pay for a bottle of beer he bought, which caused a rift between him and the seller.“The beer parlour owner placed a distress call and reported that at about 3pm, the suspect came to buy a bottle of beer worth N200, but refused to pay.“This led to an argument between her and the suspect, consequent upon which the deceased, her customer, intervened and asked the suspect to pay for the beer.“She stated further that the intervention of the deceased infuriated the suspect, who broke a bottle and stabbed him in the right elbow joint,” said police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP).Based on the report, Oyeyemi said policemen were deployed in the scene and Olatokunbo was arrested.“The victim was taken to the State Hospital Ijebu Ode, but he died while receiving treatment.“Police Commissioner Ahmed sIlliyasu has ordered that the case be transferred to the homicide section, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for investigation and prosecution of the suspect.