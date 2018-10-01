The United Development Party, UDP, Youth Forum, has described a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, as a jobless man over his scathing remark against its governorship candidate in Taraba State and ex-Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan.





Fani-Kayode had over the weekend said Alhassan wouldn’t have been humiliated out of the All Progressives Congress, APC, if she had heed his earlier advise that she should dump the party.





Against this backdrop, Fani-Kayode described the former Minister as “poor and dump.”





However, UDP Youth Forum berated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain for his attack on Alhassan.

A statement signed by UDP Youth Forum Director of Communication, Mallam Abubakar Isah reads, “Our attention has been drawn to the scathing remark made against our governorship candidate for Taraba State and the immediate past Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan by a jobless and lousy ex-minister of Aviation, Mr. Fani-Kayode concerning the former’s resignation.





“We had wanted to ignore the lousy ex-minister who has been constituting public nuisance in Nigeria, but because he overstepped his limited boundaries by casting aspersions on our governorship candidate, we decided to reply the idiotic man for attempting to impose his myopic political views on Mrs. Alhassan.





“How can Mr. Fani-Kayode, who has never contested for any elective position in Nigeria be the one to advise Senator Aisha Alhassan on how and when to resign from her former position?





“We believe that accepting the myopic advice of Fani-Kayode by Senator Aisha Alhassan is like the Pope accepting the advice of a Catechist on when and how to conduct Mass in the Catholic Church.





“What other value does Fani-Kayode has to contribute apart from insulting people at will?





“We, therefore, warn Fani-Kayode and his likes to keep-off from Aisha Alhassan whom God has ordained as the next Governor of Taraba State.





“Asking how this would happen is like asking Donald Trump how he emerged as American President against public opinion.





“We, therefore, advise people who have nothing useful to contribute to our electoral victory in Taraba State to keep quiet or face bombastic response.”