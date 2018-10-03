29 min TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0-2 BARCELONA (IVAN RAKITIC)

2 min GOAL! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0-1 BARCELONA (PHILIPPE COUTINHO)

Welcome tolive text coverage of the Champions League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona at Wembley Stadium.The Lilywhites are seeking their first Group B points this evening following last month's late 2-1 loss at Inter Milan.Spurs have won three in a row since then in all competitions, whereas Barca have hit a bad patch of form - collecting two points from the last nine on offer in La Liga - and are in need of some momentum.Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the English capital with our extensive updates below.Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Wanyama, Winks; Lucas, Lamela, Son; KaneGazzaniga, Rose, Dier, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Sissoko, LlorenteTer Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, Rakitic; Coutinho, Suarez, MessiCillessen, Denis Suarez, Dembele, Rafinha, El Haddadi, Vidal, VermaelenVictor Wanyama joins Toby Alderweireld in seeing a yellow card for his strong challenge on Ivan Rakitic. That came after a promising Spurs attack fizzled out when Kieran Trippier's cross was cleared by Arthur. Harry Kane is dropping very deep at the moment.Less than five minutes to go until half time and Spurs are desperately seeking a route into the match. This Group B tie is not over just yet, but a third goal for Barcelona will certainly kill it off. This has been a good display from the visitors.Luis Suarez peeled off his man but could not quite bring down the 40-yard pass into his path. Lionel Messi went one better by getting a shot on target, but it did not have enough power or precision to get the beating of Hugo Lloris.Lionel Messi's first-time finish is right at Hugo Lloris, who makes the save. This match has become incredibly open since Barcelona added a second goal to their tally, with both teams coming close to netting. This one is not finishing 2-0!We are being treated to some brilliant finishes tonight, although this volley from Son Heung-min will not count as the referee had already blown for a handball infringement against Kieran Trippier - correct call. Lamela's cross then hit Semedo and is kept out brilliantly by Ter Stegen.Lionel Messi is bossing things from deep tonight. His latest sublime pass is nicely weighted for Luis Suarez to latch on to, but his shot was struck right across goal. Barca are in cruise control at the moment thanks to goals from Coutinho and Rakitic.This is an unbelievable strike form Ivan Rakitic to double Barcelona's lead! The move looked to be dead when Philippe Coutinho mishit his shot, but he somehow kept it in play and set up Rakitic on the edge of the box in the process. The technique was incredible, lifting both feet off the ground and sending the ball flying in off the post from outside the area.The ball did dip in front of Marc-Andre ter Stegen from that Harry Kane shot, but it was pretty routine stuff. Still, a first shot of the evening for Tottenham and a sign that they will present more of a threat as this match goes on.This first half is whizzing by. Twenty-five minutes now on the clock and Tottenham are continuing to probe away, as Harry Kane's long-range shot is easily dealt with by Ter Stegen. Barcelona look far more threatening when they move through the gears and commit bodies forward.It has been a quiet night elsewhere on the continent this evening - this clash at Wembley Stadium is the only game with a goal so far. Sergio Busquets is currently down receiving some treatment after being caught on the knee. A reminder that Philippe Coutinho's second-minute goal separates the two sides.The only other attempt so far came via the head of Clement Lenglet, who could not keep the ball down when rising to meet Lionel Messi's deep free kick. A nearly moment for Tottenham, as Harry Kane would have been in if he had adjusted his feet quicker.Nearly a quarter of the match played and Philippe Coutinho's goal remains the only serious shot of the match at either end. Spurs have seen a lot more of the ball in the opposition half, but they are not really doing a lot with it.Lucas Moura was played in behind down the right, but he could not pull the ball back for a teammate. That was similar to the move that led to Barca's goal - on that occasion Hugo Lloris was left stranded after racing off his line when he should have stayed put.Surprised Barca are sitting off as much as they are. The visitors made the dream start through Philippe Coutinho's 18-yard strike 93 seconds in, but since then they have allowed their opponents to control the game in terms of possession.Spurs are starting to grow into the match now; they have been in control of the ball for a good few minutes. They are not really getting anywhere, though, with Barca happy to sit back and soak up some pressure for the time being.There has not really been a great deal of action since Philippe Coutinho's goal. That remains the only shot of the contest so far, but Tottenham are now starting to enjoy the odd spell on the ball and will look to get at their opponents a little more.That goal was timed at 92 seconds - just a minute-and-a-half required for Barcelona to open the scoring at a ground that they have come to love playing at. The move that led to the goal was as straightforward as you will see this week, but effective nonetheless.Not since March 2009 have Barcelona gone four matches without a victory, and the early signs here are promising. They look as though they will end their winless run tonight, as they hold a one-goal lead and are looking comfortable on the ball.On a matchday littered with early strikes, it will be interesting to see how Tottenham respond to that setback. Poor goalkeeping from Hugo Lloris, it has to be said, as he raced out of his goal and got nowhere near Jordi Alba. Kieran Trippier's positioning also has to be questioned.Well that didn't take long, did it?! Barcelona open the scoring inside just two minutes here through former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho. Lionel Messi played the ball through for Jordi Alba, who took Hugo Lloris and Kieran Trippier out of the game and pulled the ball back for Coutinho to fire into an unguarded net from the edge of the box.Barcelona, who have three players in their starting ranks from the side that lifted the Champions League here in 2011, are aiming to make it two wins from two in Group B. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are aiming to put their first points on the board.