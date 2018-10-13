



Good afternoon and welcome to Nigerianeye's live update for the 2019 AFCON qualifying game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Libya in Uyo.

Please refresh to get new updates.

Nigeria's last game in the 2019 AFCON qualifier was a win over Seychelles, while Libya forced hosts South Africa to a draw in their own match.

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel will be missing this match, and news also came out last night that defensive midfielder Ogenyi Onazi will also not be playing because of injury.

Libya on the other hand are unperturbed with injury, but they will only missed their ex coach Adel Amrouche who resigned four days to this game.

Nigeria and Libya have met three times in all competitions with Super Eagles winning two games and lost once against their opponents.



