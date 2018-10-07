Welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.The Reds have gone three games without a win in all competitions, but they head into this huge match sitting level on points with their opponents at the top of the division.City have already lost three times to the Reds this calendar year, meanwhile, and their only away loss in 25 came at this ground in the corresponding league fixture in January.Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson; Mane, Salah, FirminoMignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Matip, Alexander-ArnoldEderson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo; Mahrez, Aguero, SterlingMuric, Danilo, Kompany, Sane, Otamendi, Jesus, FodenRoberto Firmino cannot quite make contact with Andrew Robertson's cross. These next 40 minutes or so really are massive in the context of the season as a whole. Can one of these sides grab the game by the scruff of its neck?The tempo has been incredibly slow since around the 20-minute mark when Liverpool's grip on the match slipped. Even the atmosphere is subdued around Anfield in a match that promised so much. Incidentally, the Reds have passed the 800-minute mark without conceding.Liverpool have spent the best part of two minutes knocking the ball around, without asking any questions of their opponents. I gave plenty of credit to both sides' defences in the first half, but in truth they did not have all that much to do.46 minWe are back under way at Anfield in this final Premier League clash of the weekend, where neither manager has made any half-time changes. Fingers crossed for a more engaging battle over the remaining 45 minutes, with top spot up for grabs for the winning side.Martin Atkinson brings the first half to a close. It was a first half of very few chances - none, in fact! Mohamed Salah shot wide early on from a promising position, but that aside neither team managed to get away an effort of note.No shots on target in the first half, which is pretty staggering. There is a couple more minutes to come for that to change, but it has been a case of the two sides cancelling each other out so far.Man City's biggest downfall so far has been turning possession inside the final third into chances. They have still yet to create anything of note, which has also been the case for Liverpool. A slightly disappointing opening 45 minutes.Defence has trumped attack so far at Anfield, as both sides' back fours have remained solid throughout, especially Laporte and Stones. This first half is looking progressively likely to end goalless, it is fair to say.Liverpool just cannot keep a hold of the ball, which must be worrying Klopp. Man City just starting to turn the screw a little, as David Silva turns inside the box and has a shot blocked behind for a corner kick.While many goals were predicted today, it has to be remembered that these sides also boast the best defences in the Premier League. It has been incredibly tight so far and neither side can argue that they deserve a first-half lead.The match has a little edge to it, with Fernandinho and Sadio Mane exchanging some words. Ten minutes to go until half time and we are not really any closer to seeing a goal. The hosts just having to soak up some pressure for the time being.Still just the one shot all afternoon, coming via the boot of Mohamed Salah early on. City, who will arguably be the happier of the two sides at this point, are the team currently bossing possession on Merseyside.Half an hour played at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp, as he was in midweek, is forced into a central-midfield change. James Milner injured his hamstring when tackling Kyle Walker and is replaced by Naby Keita.The tempo has dropped massively over the last five minutes at Anfield. James Milner is currently down receiving some treatment, so no great surprise to see Naby Keita - himself injured in midweek - sent to warm up by Klopp.Man City make it look so easy when they find their passing groove, always seeming to have a player left over. Again, thought, it has not been penetrative enough and they have yet to get any sort of shot away. That has to change.Both teams have enjoyed spells on top this afternoon, but at the moment it is pretty balanced and end-to-end. All of a sudden it is Man City who are edging possession - 54% to Liverpool's 46% - but they have not looked like scoring.Bernardo Silva is cautioned by referee Martin Atkinson for clattering into Mohamed Salah. Going back to that Lovren challenge on Aguero, it did look as though a penalty should have been awarded. It helped Lovren that his opponent got straight back up and did not really complain.Momentum has definitely shifted the Citizens' way over the last three or four minutes. Joe Gomez makes a horrible clearance and Sergio Aguero was waiting to pounce on the ball - at least he would have if not kicked by Dejan Lovren. City want a penalty but the referee says no.Guardiola's men are now looking a lot more comfortable. They are slowing play down, which is part one of the plan, and will now look to create some chances of their own. The Reds have had 57% of the ball so far at Anfield.No goals yet at Anfield but this has still been a pretty gripping encounter between two of the best sides on the continent. So little room for City's players to operate in; they will not be accustomed to this, having pretty much-dominated possession in every other game this term.The visitors' first serious attack of the match, with a quarter of an hour played, sees Raheem Sterling run at Joe Gomez. A corner was won from it, but it came to little and Liverpool were nearly able to counter - a good Stones intervention preventing them from doing so.Still no attempts on target so far; Mohamed Salah's dragged shot the closest we have come to a breakthrough moment. Man City have not really got going at all so far, which is largely down to Klopp's men pegging them right back.Good defending from John Stones to twice cut out an intended cross into the middle. Liverpool looking so much sharper than they did in Naples in midweek, as they continue to take the game to their opponents in the early stages here.Liverpool are undoubtedly on top in the early stages here. A cross from the left is sent in by Sadio Mane, who got the better of his man, but Benjamin Mendy got a touch to it before Mohamed Salah could blast goalwards.Man City have settled down now and are knocking the ball around well. Fernandinho was robbed by Georginio Wijnaldum, though, and off Liverpool go on the counter. A simple ball into Sadio Mane's path is miscontrolled and City are able to get men back.A first sight of goal for Mohamed Salah, who knocks the ball inside John Stones but dragged his shot wide of goal. Aymeric Laporte did well to get across and put the Egyptian forward under a little pressure. The hosts looking lively early on.Riyad Mahrez, who was a surprise pick in one of the wide positions, attempts to get in behind early on but is flagged for offside. Intriguing battles wherever you look across the field, including Mahrez and Sterling against Robertson and Gomez.We are up and running in what is surely the biggest game of the Premier League season so far. The magnitude of this contest really cannot be stressed enough - top spot, currently occupied by Chelsea following their 3-0 win at Southampton, is up for grabs for the winner.