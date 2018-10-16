











34' Lifeline for Libya as they pull one back through Mohamed Zaebiaa. He headspast Francis Uzoho after an header from Mohamed Arris Saltou from Ahmed Ben Ali’s free-kick. The Super Eagles’ backline could have done better

17' GOOAL! Nigeria is soaring very high in Sfax with captain Ahmed Musa doubling the Super Eagles' lead. Ighalo feeds Musa with a sumptuous pass before the Saudi based star dribbling past three defenders to slot the ball passAhmed Azzaqeh





14' GOOAL! It's ODION IGHALO. He makes a simple tap in after beating the offside trap to convert Ahmed Musa's short pass. Kudos must be given to Alex Iwobi for his initiative

Hello and welcome tocoverage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group E clash between Libya and Nigeria in Sfax.Nigeria know qualification is within their hands as victory for the Super Eagles this evening will brighten their chances after South Africa failed to beat Seychelles in the afternoon. Things can get quite complicated though so expect the situation to change throughout the evening - we will keep you updated throughout!The national anthems are done, the teams are out and it is time for Group E to come to a close!Azzaqeh, Maetouq, Zaebiaa, Masaud, Ben Ali, Abdussalm, Ali Soulah, Eltarbi, Mohamed, Sharadi, SaltouUzoho, Balogun, Ekong, Aina, Collins, Etebo, Ndidi, Iwobi, Musa, Kalu, IghaloThe Libya supporters begin their famous clap again, trying to lift their team as they pile forward for a corner. What a noise they're making!Ahmed Ben Ali forces a smart save from Francis Uzoho after darting into the Super Eagles’ backline. Gernot Rohr’s men look very tired and they must watch it else they get spankedThat was a world class save from Francis Uzoho from Mohammed Abdussalam’s floater after another moment of carelessness from Nigeria defence. Game stops briefly as medics attend to injured Uzoho who us downThe game looks a little more open so far at the start of this half, with both sides attempting a few more forwards passes.Uzoho has been booked for time wasting by referee Joshua Bondo from Botswana. That was needleless as there are still over 40 minutes to play in this game. Libya are looking very sparkling as they attempt snatching an equaliserAnd we're back underway for the start of the second half! Can Libya grab a decisive goal?Nigeria have the lead at the break and, crucially, are in cruise control. Odion Ighalo has finally resurrected and his opening goal brings his tally to lofted pass before smashing home. Musa doubled the lead, however, Mohamed Zaebiaa pulled one back for Libya after a moment of carelessness from the Super Eagles backline. The hosts almost equalised no thanks to a sloppy goalkeeping from Francis Uzoho.The hosts are mounting a late push in search of a route back into this match before the interval, but Nigeria are holding firm. The hosts look out of ideas in attack. They're passing the ball so well through midfield, but once they get into the final third it's all breaking down.The noise inside the stadium is incredible. All the talk was of a crisis in Libya but the fans are not letting those reported issues affect their mood.Mohamed Arris Saltou is posing a big threat to Nigeria's defence line and he needs to be stopped. Libya have done fairly well so far but they have been undone by two moments of magicMohamed Ali Soulah out, Bader Hasan Ahmed in. Let’s see if that can fuel Libya’s bid to come back in this encounter. The hosts are in dire need of a winIwobi is pulling the strings for Nigeria in midfield, while Musa looks to be in the mood. Libya are set for another miserable night, though it would be interesting to see how the atmosphere would change if they ever get a goalBALL POSSESSION: Libya 40 % - Nigeria 60%Plenty more possession for Libya, but they're struggling to break down the two blocks of four Nigeria have anchored in defence. It's going to take something special for Libya, who will need to remain patient in their pursuit. Mohamed Zaebiaa missed a golden chanceLibya have it all to do now. This is the second bit of adversity for Omar Al-Maryami at the helm since he took over. It's the second time Libya have trailed by two goals under him, and just the second time they've been behind in general - the other being a 2-0 deficit in UyoIt's been an entertaining watch thus far with both sides showing good attacking intent. Libya are looking the more fluid in possession, but Nigeria definitely have issued some warnings on the break.Nigeria are starting to find their feet and are getting shots in on goal but Odion Ighalo, slipping as he strikes, fires and goalkeeper Ahmed Azzaqeh makes a simple catchPlenty of possession for Libya from the off, but it's Nigeria who pose the first real threat in attack as Ahmed Musa goes on a tidy run but the ball was cleared on the edge of the penalty area.The stands are a sea of Libya's famous black and red jersey, with only small pockets of Nigeria's green. It should be a cracking atmosphere.We're underway in Stade Taïeb Mhiri, Sfax where Libya get us started.