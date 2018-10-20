







21 min CHELSEA 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (ANTONIO RUDIGER)

Hello and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.The hosts come into this match still unbeaten in the league this season and level on points with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table, meaning that even a draw would temporarily take them to the summit this afternoon.United, meanwhile, have endured a tumultuous start to the season but will hope that their comeback victory over Newcastle United before the international break will prove to be a turning point of their campaign.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante; Willian, Morata, HazardCaballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Barkley, Pedro, GiroudDe Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Mata, Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, MartialRomero, Bailly, Darmian, Pereira, Herrera, Fred, SanchezRudiger is the latest player to be shown a card for an aerial challenge on Pogba.Muted calls for a penalty as Luiz clumsily bumps into Rashford inside the box, but it looked to be a coming together rather than a foul and referee Mike Dean waves the claims away.Hazard is once again left in a heap on the floor, this time after Young came through the back of him. Young duly goes into the book.It had actually been a fairly even opening 20 minutes at Stamford Bridge, with both teams enjoying spells in the ascendency, but Chelsea will be looking to kick on now after that opener. United need a response.Mourinho will not be happy with that goal at all - it was such an easy one to give away. Set piece goals always irk managers, and it is not what an under-pressure one needs at his former club!First blood to Chelsea, and it is Rudiger - a doubt for this match - who breaks the deadlock!It comes from a corner as Rudiger escapes the attentions of Paul Pogba, before meeting the ball with a stooping header which bounces past De Gea, who had no chance. Pogba remonstrates with his teammates after the goal, but it looked to be him at fault.Kovacic slides a ball down the left channel for Hazard before drilling a low ball across the box, but there are no blue shirts in support and Shaw is able to put it behind for a corner.This is better from United now as they see more of the ball and keep Chelsea under some pressure. They have peppered the Chelsea box with crosses in the last few minutes.The resulting free kick eventually leads to United's first chance of the match as Shaw lifts a second ball into the box. Lukaku climbs highest, but his header back across goal drifts wide of the target.Kovacic goes sliding in on Matic now and Mike Dean awards a free kick to United this time, although Mourinho and Ashley Young immediately call for a yellow card for the Chelsea man too. This time the ref keeps his cards in his pocket.Matic becomes the first name in the book for a trip on Hazard, although this is quite a harsh one. Definite foul, but that might be a warning sign to the other United players that the ref will not tolerate too many more fouls on Hazard.Alonso, Luiz and Willian are all standing over the ball and it is the latter who gets the nod, but he may not be getting the next one. The Brazilian fires a poor effort high and wide of the target.United have been heavy-handed with Hazard so far and he is clattered by Young in the air before taking a quick free kick and winning another foul right on the edge of the box. Chance for the hosts to test De Gea here...United have the chance to make their first break forward following some good control from Mata, but then they slow it all down and Chelsea are able to get back into shape. It needs to be quicker from the visitors when they get the ball forward.It is Chelsea applying the early pressure here, keeping United pinned back in the opening exchanges. Morata has his first chance to attack an aerial ball into the area, but Smalling deals with the danger well.Far too easy for Chelsea to get in as Willian skips past Shaw and to the byline. His cross is cleared as far as Hazard, who cannot catch his volley perfectly and United can hack it away.Here we go! Chelsea get us underway at Stamford Bridge!