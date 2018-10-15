The Super Eagles will leave for Sfax, Tunisia on Monday morning aboard a flight, ahead of Tuesday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.The game will take place at the 18,000 capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri, the home ground of Tunisia Premier League side, CS Sfaxien.Kick-off is at 7pm Nigerian time.The Super Eagles are also expected to depart Sfax immediately after the match and arrive in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday, 17 October.Gernot Rohr’s men defeated the Mediterranean Knights 4-0 on Saturday at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium Uyo, with Odion Ighalo bagging a hat-trick and Samuel Kalu scoring the other goal.They currently occupy the second position in the Group E table with six points, one point behind South Africa.