Super Eagles forward, Samuel Kalu has revealed his team game plan when they take on Libya on Tuesday in the 2nd Leg of the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifying fixture.The Eagles head to the game after a 4-0 win against the North Africans in the 1st leg played on Saturday in Uyo.Kalu who scored the last goal for Nigeria against Libya in the first leg following Odion Ighalo’s hat-trick said Gernot Rohr’s men will approach the Mediterranean Knights with aggressiveness.”We are definitely going into that match with a mindset of get all three points. We will approach the match with the same aggressive way like we did in Uyo,” the Bordeaux star told journalists.”It’s not going to be easy because the Libyans want to respond to their heavy loss but I am confident we will get the right result.”“I am well pleased to have scored my first goal for the national team,” Kalu added.”As a young boy playing football on the streets, I always dreamt of scoring for Nigeria, and to have achieved this is wonderful, it’s a dream come true.”The game will take place at the 18,000 capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri, the home ground of Tunisia Premier League side, CS Sfaxien.Kick-off is at 7pm Nigerian time.