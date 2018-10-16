 Libya vs Nigeria: Rohr reveals Super Eagles starting XI | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Libya vs Nigeria: Rohr reveals Super Eagles starting XI

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has named his starting XI for Tuesday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.

Francis Uzoho starts in goal and in front of him will be Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins in defence.

Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo are the two holding midfielders, while Iwobi plays behind Odion Ighalo, who netted a hat-trick against the North Africans last Saturday.

Ighalo will be flanked by stand-in skipper, Ahmed Musa and Samuel Kalu.


The game is scheduled to kick off 7pm Nigerian time.

Super Eagles starting XI vs Libya: Uzoho, Aina, Jamilu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun; Etebo, Ndidi, Iwobi; Musa, Kalu, Ighalo
