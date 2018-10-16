Francis Uzoho starts in goal and in front of him will be Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins in defence.
Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo are the two holding midfielders, while Iwobi plays behind Odion Ighalo, who netted a hat-trick against the North Africans last Saturday.
Ighalo will be flanked by stand-in skipper, Ahmed Musa and Samuel Kalu.
The game is scheduled to kick off 7pm Nigerian time.
Super Eagles starting XI vs Libya: Uzoho, Aina, Jamilu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun; Etebo, Ndidi, Iwobi; Musa, Kalu, Ighalo
