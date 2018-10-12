The Saturday game is scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and the kick-off time for the match is 4pm.
According to Libyan newspaper, Al Wasat, the country’s National team manager, Adil Al-Khamisi supervised the vaccination at the health center and Crotone midfielder, Ahmad Benali was among the first four players to be vaccinated.
Libya are currently on four points in Group E after two games.
Nigeria, on the other hand, have three points after losing their opening game to South Africa before clinching a comfortable 3-0 victory away against Seychelles.
The Super Eagles will travel to Tunisia for the return leg slated for Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
