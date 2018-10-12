The Super Eagles will travel to Tunisia for the return leg slated for Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

The Libyan National Football Team players were injected with vaccines in Tunisia ahead of their trip to Nigeria to battle Super Eagles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying game on Saturday.The Saturday game is scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and the kick-off time for the match is 4pm.According to Libyan newspaper, Al Wasat, the country’s National team manager, Adil Al-Khamisi supervised the vaccination at the health center and Crotone midfielder, Ahmad Benali was among the first four players to be vaccinated.Libya are currently on four points in Group E after two games.Nigeria, on the other hand, have three points after losing their opening game to South Africa before clinching a comfortable 3-0 victory away against Seychelles.