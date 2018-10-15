A socio-political organisation, the Coalition of Christian Groups for Good-Governance (Nigeria and the Diaspora), has called on the Federal Government to intensify its agitation for the release of Leah Sharibu, instead of the campaign for reelection in 2019.The CCGG regretted that several months after demanding her freedom and stoppage of the killing of Christians by President Donald Trump of the United States, the spate of violence had continued in Nigeria.Sharibu is a female student of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who has been held in captivity since February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists on account of her Christian faith.The coalition emphasised that if the Nigerian government could deploy a Special Squad from Maiduguri to look for a missing former Chief of Administration in the Nigerian Army, Gen. Mohammad Alkali (retd.), and sack the Dura-Du District in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State in search of him, “nothing should stop the military from combing the hideouts of the terrorists and free Leah Sharibu and others in Boko Haram captivity.”The position of CCGG was contained in a communiqué issued after its extraordinary meeting held in Lagos and signed by its President, Daniel Kadzai, and National Secretary, Bola Alawode, but obtained by journalists in Jos on Sunday.The meeting also reviewed the state of the nation and the presidential candidates who emerged from different political parties and resolved to form a strategic partnership that would engender good governance in Nigeria.The CCGG said, “The government has on many occasions promised to release Leah Sharibu but to no avail. How can you secure freedom for 104 in 30 days but will not secure freedom for just one child in eight months? Leah Sharibu and many more in captivity should be the first priority of the Nigerian government, not desperate campaigns going on.”