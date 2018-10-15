



The outgoing governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has revealed how a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura, allegedly asked him on two occasions to support the President Muhammadu Buhari government.





He stated that Daura told him that backing Buhari would keep his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, in control of Ekiti State.





According to Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the Governor spoke in Abuja on Sunday night at a send-off party organised for him by his colleagues in the PDP Governors’ Forum.





Fayose said he turned down the request on both occasions.





Idowu, in a statement on Monday, quoted Fayose as saying that it was for that reason that Daura coordinated the security onslaught against him and his supporters during the July 14 governorship election in the state.





“If I had agreed to the proposal and operated like a bat, who has the features of an animal and a bird, they would not have attempted to muzzle me. I am not one of those that would be silenced or who will go and take over under his wife’s bed because some people want to play God.





“I cannot deceive you, I can fight but rather than fight the PDP, I will deploy my energy to fight those holding our country hostage and retarding its growth by their incapability. The time is up for them and they know this,” he said.





Speaking on the fallout from the PDP presidential primary, the governor called on the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and others to accord necessary respect and recognition to state governors.





“The governors are institutions on their own and they must be accorded the necessary respect and recognition. When there is a need to get these governors to contribute money to meet some needs, they will contribute. But when there is a need to let them express their views and preferences, they will be accused of trying to impose, that must stop,” he said.





Fayose expressed confidence that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi would be elected president and vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria next year.





He urged the party to unite, forge a common front to oust Buhari, saying that Nigerians are going through pains and are looking unto the PDP as saviour.





“Buhari’s time is up,” the outgoing governor said.