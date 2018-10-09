



The Lagos State University (LASU) has sacked three of its senior lecturers over alleged s3xual misconduct.





In a statement on Tuesday, Ademola Adekoya, the university’s spokesperson, said their dismissal was approved by the governing council of the university at its 119th statutory meeting on October 4.





The affected lecturers were identified as Ayoola Odubunmi, an associate professor of economics; Isiaka Ogunwande, an associate professor of chemistry and Emmanuel Gbeleyi, a lecturer in the department of anatomy.





Adekoya said the lecturers were queried after which a disciplinary committee constituted to look into the allegation passed its final findings to the governing council.

One of the victims was said have contacted a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to wade into the matter after one of the associate professors had made repeated overtures at her.





The NGO had planted a hidden camera on the lady who proceeded to meet the lecturer in his office on a Saturday after he invited her to rewrite a particular course she failed.





The lecturer was allegedly caught on camera molesting the female student while he gave her the examination paper to keep writing. The university security officials who were on standby were said to have swooped on them and arrested the randy lecturer.





Gbeleyi, on his part, was reported by two female students who he asked to buy an injection, which he was accused to have used to sedate them before having sex with them.





In June, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Osun state had fired Richard Akindele, a lecturer who allegedly demanded five sessions of sex from Monica Osagie, a postgraduate student of the institution, to award her a pass mark in a course she failed.