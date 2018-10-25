Kanu

Minister of Information Lai Mohammed yesterday denied the report that he gave Israel ultimatum over the return of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.Kanu, who resurfaced in Israel at the weekend, threatened to unleash hell on Nigerians.Briefing State House correspondents, Mohammed said: “I was in London when I heard the story about Nnamdi Kanu surfacing in Israel. I was not in a position to make any statement.“But before I knew it, within a few hours, I saw my picture with a story saying that I had actually given Israel ultimatum to return Nnamdi Kanu otherwise, we will send them missiles.“I just laughed. It speaks to what we are talking about fake news because it is probably the biggest threat in the run-up to the elections.“Having said that, I have nothing more to add to the issue of Nnamdi Kanu.”He said the appropriate authorities in the country would speak on the issue at the appropriate time.He said: “At the appropriate time, the various authorities will make a statement about the issue of Kanu.“But this has proven that all along when Kanu disappeared and the mob was asking the Nigerian Army to account for the whereabouts of Kanu; I kept saying that Kanu knows where he is.“He was not in the custody of the Federal Government. We have been vindicated today. Any other statement will be made in due course.”