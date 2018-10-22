



The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has spoken on the alleged move to impeach the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode.





The lawmaker dismissed the rumours of plans by the House to impeach Ambode.





He stated this during the plenary session of the House on Monday.





Obasa pointed out that impeachment was constitutional and has its process but added that the lawmakers were not embarking on that yet.





This was part of the proceedings of the House on Monday which was made public on the Twitter handle of the Lagos House of Assembly.





“We don’t need wailers to advise us on how to go about our duties. For now, we are still working in one accord to move Lagos forward. This is to clear the rumours.”





