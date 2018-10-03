



Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, on Wednesday, commended the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for accepting defeat.





Sanwo-Olu, who is the anointed candidate of the National Leader of APC had defeated Ambode during the controversial primary election held yesterday across the state.





Against this backdrop, Ambode addressed a Press Conference, where he accepted defeat and congratulated Sanwo-Olu.





The incumbent governor also thanked Tinubu and the elders of the party.





He also promised to ensure a smooth transition and work with the party while still in office.





Reacting to Ambode’s action, Sanwo-Olu, in his official Twitter handle wrote: “I want to thank Governor Ambode for accepting defeat gracefully and also for his support and his words of encouragement concerning next year’s gubernatorial election. Lagos will be better.”



