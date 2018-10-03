Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, on Wednesday, commended the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for accepting defeat.
Sanwo-Olu, who is the anointed candidate of the National Leader of APC had defeated Ambode during the controversial primary election held yesterday across the state.
Against this backdrop, Ambode addressed a Press Conference, where he accepted defeat and congratulated Sanwo-Olu.
The incumbent governor also thanked Tinubu and the elders of the party.
He also promised to ensure a smooth transition and work with the party while still in office.
Reacting to Ambode’s action, Sanwo-Olu, in his official Twitter handle wrote: “I want to thank Governor Ambode for accepting defeat gracefully and also for his support and his words of encouragement concerning next year’s gubernatorial election. Lagos will be better.”
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.