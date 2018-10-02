Babajide Sanwo-Olu is currently leading in the Lagos gubernatorial primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.





Sanwo-Olu, who is the ‘anointed candidate’ of the APC’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, appears to be heading for a landslide victory over the incumbent Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, according to some of the results trickling in.





Below are some unconfirmed results coming in across wards: At Sanwo-Olu ward E3, he polled 45,000, while Ambode scored 0.





Sanwo-Olu at Ward C Ikeja, Tinubu’s ward, Sanwo-Olu recorded 946 votes, while Ambode recorded 4 votes.

Also at Ward E Agege LG, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa’s ward, Sanwo-Olu polled 492, as against Ambode who has no vote.





At ward C2 Alimosho LG, Sanwo-Olu scored 16, 724 as against Ambode who had 3 votes.





Similarly, at Mushin LG 1,Ward 2, Sanwo-Olu secured 4,011, as against Ambode’s 5 votes.





At Kosofe LG, Wards C, D, E and F Sanwoolu earned 16,153 as opposed to Ambode’s 83.





At Ejigbo Ward F5 where Ambode’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamgbetan, hails from Sanwo-Olu polled 14,490 votes with none recorded for Ambode.





Ward E2 Egbe Idimu Sanwo-OLu:10,000; Ambode: 29.





In Kosofe Ward D, Sanwo-Olu: 4,800, Ambode: 1,700.





