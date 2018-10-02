Chairman of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Clement Ebri, on Tuesday invalidated the governorship primaries purported to have held across the State, saying that it never authorised such to go ahead when the modalities were not followed as scheduled.Chairman, APC National Working Committee (NWC) Panel for the Gubernatorial Primary Election in Lagos, Mr. Clement Ebri (2nd right), displaying result sheets showing that election is yet to be conducted during a media briefing at Ikeja on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.With him are other members of the Panel Hon. Chris Dirisu (right); Chief Clever Egbeji (middle); Mr. Nze Chidi Duru (2nd left) and Senator Clever Ikisikpo (left).Briefing newsmen in Ikeja on the position of the NWC on the exercise, Ebri said that the APC State Executives failed to turn in the list for officials appointed to supervise the election, adding that the list only got to the panel at about 3pm, saying it would have been totally impossible to go ahead with the process without the list.