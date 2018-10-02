Chairman of the National Working Committee’s panel of the All Progressives Congress conducting the governorship primary election in Lagos State, Mr. Clement Ebri, on Tuesday advised party supporters, residents and other stakeholders to be wary of “fake” election results being peddled on the social media.Ebri, who spoke with our correspondent on the telephone, said that as of the time that purported results of the party primary for the election of governorship candidate in Lagos State were being announced on the social media, voting had not commenced.He added that the NWC had been in crucial meetings with the candidates and other stakeholders.He said, “The primary election hasn’t started. We are in a meeting with the party chairman in Lagos and the agents of the two contenders in the primary election.“There are grey areas to be ironed out. We want to organise a free, fair and transparent primary election and that is why this meeting is very crucial.“It is after we have settled the grey areas and address all the stakeholders’ concerns that we will send people out from here to conduct the primary.”Ebri said any election purportedly carried out in any ward in the state earlier on Tuesday (today) was null and void, as the stakeholders had yet to agree on important guidelines for the primary.