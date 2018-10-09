



The Director General, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s Campaign Organisation (BOSCO), Mr. Tayo Ayinde, has raised the alarm over a smear campaign against Lagos State APC Governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.





He denied releasing, “concocted post-primary programmes,” in which Sanwo-Olu was referred to as, “The Governor.”





Comrade Olusesan Daini, Director, Media and Publicity for BOSCO, on Tuesday, appealed to Nigerians to ignore those attempting to ridicule the candidate.





A statement he signed reads: “We hereby disassociate ourselves and our candidate, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu from such frivolous post-primary programmes and appellations therein.





“At no time was such message released by Mr. Tayo Ayinde and BOSCO. The message should be disregarded in its entirety.





“When our candidate decides to visit, interact and engage critical stakeholders, it would be communicated using the appropriate medium.





“The office wants to reiterate that the Governor of Lagos State is His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, while Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu remains the Lagos State APC governorship candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election.”