Smart Adeyemi, a former senator representing Kogi west, will slug it out with Dino Melaye, incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency, in next year’s elections.





Adeyemi is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, while Melaye will fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





In 2015, the reverse was the case, as Melaye was of the APC while Adeyemi ran under PDP.





At the APC primary on Thursday, Bonnie Eneh, chairman of the committee that conducted the election, said 1,893 votes were recorded at the exercise held at Kabba.





He said 13 votes were voided.





According to Eneh, Adeyemi polled 1,659 to defeat Toyin Akanle who polled 104 votes.









For Kogi east, Jibrin Isah scored 2,469 votes to defeat Yahaya Audu who polled 308 votes.





In Kogi central, Yakubu Oseni polled 1,100 votes to emerge the winner.





Melaye secured PDP’s ticket on Wednesday.