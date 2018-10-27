



The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew on Kachia.





Recall that the Kaduna State Government on Friday reinstated another 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia.





Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.





Aruwan said the State’s Security Council noted with gratitude the exemplary conduct of the people of Kachia, who remained peaceful while mourning the loss of a much-revered monarch.





He stated that in recognition of this positive contribution to harmony, the Security Council directed that the curfew in Kachia be relaxed immediately today, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.





He added that “residents of Kachia are free to go about their legitimate businesses from now till 5 p.m. today (Saturday).





“Also From tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, Kachia residents are also free to move from 6 a.m. till 5 p.m.





“The Security Council advises residents of Kaduna to continue to comply with curfew hours.





“The state government warns that only persons involved in delivering essential services will be permitted free passage, as curfew violation is crime that will earn arrest and prosecution.”





While giving update on security situation in the state, Aruwan said a select committee of the Kaduna State Security Council met this morning.





The heads of the security agencies in Kaduna State and senior government officials, led by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, reviewed the security situation in the state and sympathised with residents on the inconvenience associated with the curfew, saying it was imposed to save lives “and is under constant review.”





NAN reports that the security Council noted the substantial compliance with the curfew by residents and welcomed the atmosphere of calm largely prevailing in the areas under curfew, as well as across the state, he added.





He noted that the Security Council commended residents for refusing to allow criminal elements to divide communities, and urged Kaduna residents to continue to cooperate with security agencies.