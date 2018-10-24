



Osinachukwu Ideozu, senator representing Rivers west, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Ideozu was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.





Ahmed Lawan, senate leader, announced his defection on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday while congratulating him.





No official letter was read by Senate President Bukola Saraki.





“I want to congratulate my brother representing Rivers West, Osinachukwu Ideozu for moving from PDP to APC. Congratulations my brother,” Lawan said.





Reacting to the defection, Emmanuel Bwacha, deputy senate president, taunted him saying: “I wish him Godspeed because I know where he is going.”





Going by the defection, all the senators from Rivers are of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The other senators are Andrew Uchendu representing Rivers east, and Magnus Abe, senator representing Rivers south-east.