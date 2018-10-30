Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, who recently defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lost no fewer than 5,000 of his supporters to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).The members of the Kwankwasiya group in Kebbi defected to return home. on Tuesday in Birni Kebbi.“We have gone to the market and the market was not favourable. We decided to return home with over 5,000 of our members and more are coming by God’s grace,” the former State Organising Secretary of the group, Abdullahi Nayalwa, said.Kwankwasiyya is the political structure of Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso who represents Kano Central senatorial zone in the National Assembly, and an aspirant in the recent presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) that was won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.The defecting members of the group were received by the Deputy Governor of Kebbi, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, at the APC Secretariat, Birnin-Kebbi on Tuesday.Nayalwa noted that they took the decision because of the landmark achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abubakar Bagudu in agriculture and other sectors.FG moves to stop illicit financial outflows by oil companies“We have finally dumped PDP and joined APC because APC administration is the only government that can bring change and unity in the country.Receiving the defectors, Yombe commended them for taking the decision to return to the APC and assured them of equal treatment.The deputy governor, who described their return to the party as timely, also said that they had chosen the right path.