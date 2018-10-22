



Former President Goodluck Jonathan has invited President Muhammadu Buhari, former president Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the launch of his new book entitled: ‘My Transition Hours’.





The event is billed to take place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on November 20.





Details from the invitations letters being sent to guests by the book presentation committee, indicated that Buhari, Obasanjo and Atiku are among the dignitaries expected to grace the ceremony.





President Buhari will be the special guest of honour; Obasanjo will chair the event, while Atiku has also been invited by Jonathan as a special guest.





Other dignitaries invited to participate in the official presentation are the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Salihu Alfa Belgore, who will serve as the book reviewer; Gen. Theophilus Y. Danjuma (rtd), will play the role of chief book presenter while Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, will be the chief host.





Many African heads of state, former leaders and international personalities are also expected to grace the occasion, including President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama.





A sample of the invitation letter signed by the Chairman of the Book Presentation Committee, Bashir Yuguda, stated that the book “gives some insight into the 2015 presidential election and also reflects on some key decisions by the former president while in office.”