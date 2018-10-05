



Jimi Agbaje has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Lagos state.





With 1, 100 votes, Agbaje defeated Deji Doherty who polled 742 votes.





The primary election which lasted for two days was supervised by a panel chaired by Victor Kassim Oyofo.





Declaring Agbaje victorious, the returning officer, Oyofo said, “By the power conferred on me by the PDP constitution, I now declare Agbaje PDP candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Lagos state.