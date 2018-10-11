Chuka Iwobi, the father of Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, has said his son always wanted to play for Nigeria, despite representing England at youth level.Iwobi was mobbed by fans at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Wednesday, where the squad held their first session in preparation for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.Fans chanted Iwobi’s name all through the session, which was watched by his father, who later revealed that his son is not just making his family proud but Nigeria as a whole.“Not only as a proud parent, as a proud Nigerian it’s like a dream come true.“Alex is well loved by the nation, he loved the nation, he is truly Nigerian.“He was born in Nigeria and it has always been his dream to play for the Super Eagles, so playing for Nigeria is a joy to him and a privilege to the family,” Iwobi Snr. told reporters at the stadium.