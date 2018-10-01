



Tunde Balogun, chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Party (APC), says he has not been able to give Akinwunkmi Ambode, governor of the state, his membership card because of the difficulty in reaching him.





In a video on Monday, Balogun said he had been trying to get the card across to Ambode to no avail.





Ambode had earlier complained of not having the party’s membership card except the paper slip which means he would be unable to vote during the governorship primary election on Tuesday.





He alleged that there were plans to disenfranchise him and his supporters, protesting that all registered members of the party should be allowed to exercise their civic duty and choose who they want.

Reacting to Ambode’s statement, the APC chairman said several calls had been made to the governor which were unanswered, including text messages.





“It is unfortunate that in the last 24 hours, I have been on the trail of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as the party chairman with his ID card with me, but unfortunately, all my calls have had no response,” he said.





“I have his card here and few hours ago, sent him a text message telling him of this, after I made several calls in vain. I got his ADC to get the information to him and I still don’t know how to get it to him.





“If I sill get a way, I will do that. I want to apologise, I have made efforts to get this card to him in the last 24 hours. The cards were sorted according to ward, it got here about five days ago. And after getting this out, I had to call him and get this information across to him but I’ve had no response. Out of respect, the party chairman has to hand this over to him.





“I will ensure that he gets it, I will continue to make my calls with respect he gets this. I am positive that this will get to him before tomorrow. I’m still in my office, anytime I know his whereabouts, know specifically where he is, I will definitely get this to him.”

Governor Ambode said he does not have APC membership card except for the paper slip, but the party chairman said he has been trying to reach him to deliver the card to him to no avail. This issue of not been reachable is one of the reasons the party members want him out. Watch pic.twitter.com/vmEArOk9iD October 1, 2018

The primary which was scheduled for Monday was postponed to Tuesday by the national working committee (NWC) of the party.





Sources had told TheCable that the primary was moved in the hope that the crisis between Ambode and Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party, would be resolved.





Ambode is being challenged by Jide Sanwo-Olu, the preferred choice of Tinubu.