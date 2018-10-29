



Oby Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), says it’s a colossal shame to see Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo celebrate bailouts as an achievement.





Speaking at the ACPN press conference in Lagos on Monday, and unveiling her party’s roadmap for winning the 2019 presidential elections, Ezekwesili said Buhari’s legacy is the destruction of Nigeria’s wealth.





“Let us talk about the present administration; what is the primary legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari? It is the destruction of our nation’s wealth — presiding over the worse economic recession Nigeria has seen in decades,” she said.





“Even now that the economy has come out of recession, the growth is as sluggish as its government. Four out of every 10 adults are either unemployed or underemployed and Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world.





“In the midst of this, its vice-president was celebrating last week at the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES24) that handing bailouts to state governors who cannot pay salaries is an achievement.





“Wow, what a big shame, what a colossal shame!”.





More to follow…