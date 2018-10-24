



Taiwo Adeoluwa, secretary to the Ogun state government, has described as a “lie from the pit of hell”, the reports that Ernest Shonekan, former head of interim national government, is dead.





Adeoluwa debunked the rumour on Tuesday evening.





He said Ibikunle Amosun, governor of the state, has spoken with Shonekan who reportedly told the governor that he is hale and hearty.





Tributes have been pouring in for Shonekan on social media based on the reports.





Born on May 9, 1936, Shonekan is a British-trained lawyer and an industrialist.





He was appointed interim head of the country after ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida stepped down on August 26, 1993.





Babangida had refused to hand over power to MKO Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 election, but relinquished power after intense pressure.





Shonekan’s administration only lasted three months as Sani Abacha forcefully took power through a coup.





The elder statesman hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state. He attended C.M.S grammar school and Igbobi College, Lagos and obtained a law degree from the University of London.