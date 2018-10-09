



Ita Enang, senior special assistant to the president on national assembly matters (senate), has asked the national assembly to consider the budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as soon as it resumes.





In an interview with journalist in Abuja on Monday, Enang said Nigerians were crying because the approval for borrowing and other requests before the lawmakers have not been approved.





While welcoming the lawmakers back from their annual recess, the presidential aide said the electoral amendment bill should also be passed as it will ensure the proper mode and method of conducting the 2019 elections.





Enang added that he hopes the outcome of the primary elections of political parties will not affect the way they will consider the nation’s business.





The lawmakers are slated to resume on Tuesday after a recess which began on July 24.





“I congratulate all of them and I pray that let the result, positive, favourable or otherwise, not affect the way they will consider the nation’s business,” he said.





“Let them please appreciate that they are senators and honourable members of the national assembly and the constitution entrusts the duty on then and they should please exercise this duty with the greatest show of patriotism.





“I also praise them that before they proceeded on vacation, they had passed the 2018 Budget. And in the 2018 Budget, there was provision for borrowing.





“And the provision for borrowing can only be effected when the national assembly approves it. We are therefore praying them to please consider this expeditiously because Nigerians are crying and shouting: shouting because the budget is not being implemented yet, because the budget passed without passing the sources of funding the budget, without approving that the loan be taken.





”So, we are appealing to the senate in particular to let these be on their drawing board and on their fast lane.”